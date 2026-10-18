Chief Marketing Officer

OluKai

Kerry Konrady is the chief marketing officer of OluKai, an ultra-premium ocean lifestyle brand. He is the rare marketing leader who can scale an organization and still make it feel authentic, having grown the company from a scrappy startup to a global operation by building the systems and teams needed to scale without letting growth outpace the brand’s soul. He has an instinct for spotting cultural moments and turning them into lasting business results.

Konrady scaled OluKai’s ecommerce business from zero to an industry leader in revenue and built its owned retail division from the ground up to 15 locations nationwide and growing. He also orchestrated the OluKai x New Heights collaboration with Jason and Travis Kelce and secured OluKai’s position as Official Footwear Partner of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, tying the brand to its Hawaiian roots.

His career reflects nearly 19 years of consistent leadership growth at OluKai: He joined as director of marketing in 2008, was promoted to vice president of marketing in 2016 and ultimately ascended to CMO in 2022. Before OluKai, Konrady worked in marketing at FRANK Creative Workgroup, supported football recruiting for the University of Oregon Athletic Department during his MBA and began his career as a civil engineer at Psomas. That breadth has shaped a leader who moves fluidly between strategy and execution.

Konrady’s leadership extends beyond his company. He has served on the board of directors of the Ama OluKai Foundation since 2015, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit honoring those who preserve the heritage and aloha spirit of Hawaii, is a board member of Tustin Western Little League and has served since 2016 as an advisory board member of the Sports Product Management Program at the University of Oregon.

Konrady holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Loyola Marymount University, where he was a Fritz B. Burns Scholar and played Division I baseball, and an MBA in Sports Marketing from the University of Oregon. He lives in North Tustin, California, with his wife, Madelin, and their two children.