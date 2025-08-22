Toshiba America Business Solutions

VP, Solutions and Outbound Marketing

Chief Marketing Officer

Kerstin Woods is the vice president of solutions and outbound marketing at Toshiba America Business Solutions, where she channels two decades of aerospace engineering, product development and global alliance expertise into revenue‑generating marketing strategy. Since joining Toshiba in 2019, she has introduced new product categories, spearheaded the company’s cloud print‑and‑automation platform and multiplied digital engagement – quintupling blogs and septupling webcasts through integrated campaigns. Woods directed the 2023 LEAD Beyond Conference, earning Toshiba a Gold Stevie Award for Brand Engagement Event, and her leadership was honored with the Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year. Beyond the office, she chairs Toshiba’s AI Task Force, mentors colleagues as executive sponsor for diversity and inclusion and sits on the executive committee of the Ocean Institute Board, advancing STEM education for 13,000 students annually. In 2024, Woods launched the firm’s first industry‑wide charity drive, raising more than $20,000 for the Orangewood Foundation to support Southern California foster youth.

