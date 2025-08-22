(Steven Georges/Steven Georges)

First 5 Orange County

President & CEO

Kimberly Goll is the president and CEO of First 5 Orange County, where she has led the organization’s evolution from a grantmaking entity into a countywide systems builder. With more than two decades at First 5 OC, she has championed the use of Early Development Index data to drive policy, engaged cross-sector partners to strengthen family support infrastructure and advanced the region’s first Child Care Landscape Analysis to address critical access gaps. Under Goll’s leadership, First 5 OC launched the OC Fatherhood Coalition, created childcare business incubators projected to add 400 slots and expanded the HealthySteps model to serve over 7,000 children through integrated pediatric care. She also serves on the First 5 Association Executive Committee, Orange County Head Start Board and CalOptima’s Member Advisory Committee. Through her strategic vision, First 5 OC has become a cornerstone in reshaping how Orange County serves its residents – most recently scaling HealthySteps to 10 new clinics with support from CalOptima Health.