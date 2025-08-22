UST

Chief Information Officer

Krishna Prasad serves as chief strategy officer and chief information officer at UST, where he oversees the company’s global strategic direction and internal digital transformation efforts. With over 35 years of experience and two decades at UST, he plays a dual role aligning enterprise-wide initiatives with cutting-edge technology to drive growth, agility and innovation. Prasad has led transformative implementations across talent management, revenue operations, infrastructure and cybersecurity, including a 12-month rollout of Workday and the deployment of AI-powered customer insight platforms. Previously, he spearheaded UST’s expansion across India and the U.S., contributing to a 20x company growth. His earlier roles include senior leadership positions at IBM Business Consulting Services and PwC, along with founding Global Conductor, which he scaled into a multimillion-dollar consulting firm. Prasad remains active in the broader business community as a member of The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business Dean’s Advisory Council and the Evanta CIO Forum, where he champions innovation and inclusive leadership.