UST

Chief Executive Officer

Krishna Sudheendra is the chief executive officer of UST, where he leads the global digital transformation company with a focus on scalable innovation, stakeholder value and purpose-driven growth. With more than 25 years in technology and services leadership, he has spearheaded UST’s evolution into a consulting-led digital powerhouse, delivering industry-best compounded annual growth and doubling revenue and profitability over a four-year period. Under Sudheendra’s leadership, UST has become a pioneer in generative AI, launching organization-wide certification programs, developing proprietary tools like CodeCrafter and driving AI-powered solutions for clients across healthcare, retail and financial services. Known for his people-first leadership style, he was ranked among the top 25 global CEOs on Glassdoor in 2020 for his commitment to employee well-being and communication during the pandemic. A former president and CFO of the company, Sudheendra has played a key role in strategic financing and expansion efforts, including securing $250 million in growth capital from Temasek.

