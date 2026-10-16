WELL Premium Water

Founder

A 2024-2025 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Scholar, Kristen Lee Schmitt is the founder of WELL Premium Water. She spent nearly two decades in hospitality, lifestyle and luxury marketing first, building strategy for Delta, Coca-Cola and Estée Lauder at Brighthouse, founding a luxury experience gift company featured on The Today Show and serving as chief marketing officer of Mint Lifestyle through its U.K. expansion. Research on elevated toxins in local water supplies pushed her to launch WELL in 2016. Schmitt has since built home delivery, private labeling and a Corona del Mar flagship, earning Certified Bottling Plant status from the California Department of Public Health and a preferred vendor partnership with Marriott. WELL has kept an estimated 4.4 million single-use plastic bottles out of landfills and oceans.