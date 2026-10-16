Executive Managing Director, Orange County & Inland Empire Region

CBRE

Executive Managing Director and Market Leader of CBRE’s Orange County and Inland Empire region Kurt Strasmann oversees brokerage, valuation, consulting, property management, debt and equity placement and project management across one of the firm’s five largest U.S. regions. He joined CBRE in 2011 and has grown regional revenues more than threefold over 15 years, closely involved in hiring well over half the revenue producers in the Orange County office. The Irvine office is the largest single CBRE office on the West Coast. Strasmann sponsors the firm’s International Integrated Port and Logistics practice and its more than 60 professionals worldwide. He began in 1985 at Grubb & Ellis and served as president of the American Industrial Real Estate Association in 2021. His office runs more than 400 employees and $7.6 billion in transaction volume.