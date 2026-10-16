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Laura Marcum

Photo of Laura Marcum

Chief Executive Officer
Project Youth OC

Driving a 21% revenue increase in her first year, Laura Marcum is the chief executive officer at Project Youth OC, where programs now reach more than 1,500 youth and family members annually. She built the organization’s first three-year sustainability framework, tying growth to measurable outcomes and partnership development rather than crisis response. Her prevention-first model pairs behavioral intervention with access to opportunity, and Shortstop, the agency’s juvenile diversion program, holds a 91% non-recidivism rate. Marcum also secured funding for Familias Fuertes, a culturally responsive caregiver support program, and secured Project Youth OC a spot as one of only two Orange County nonprofits leading Brea’s Break the Habit Initiative. Those results earned her the Orange County Grantmakers Summit’s Outstanding Changemaker of the Year Award and 2026 Nonprofit Difference Maker of the Year honors.

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