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Lauren Henss

Lauren Henss

VP of Marketing & Strategic Initiatives
First Team Real Estate

Named a 2025 HousingWire Marketer of the Year, Lauren Henss is the VP of marketing and strategic initiatives at First Team Real Estate. She leads corporate marketing and advertising, communications, product marketing and strategic growth initiatives, aligning revenue operations and partnerships to drive agent recruitment, retention and market expansion. Henss brings more than two decades across real estate, PropTech, SaaS, consumer brands and luxury, spanning both agency and brand sides of B2B and B2C work. Her client roster has included CBRE, Salesforce, CHANEL, Amazon, NIKE, Hyatt and DreamWorks. Earlier leadership at COMPASS and Toll Brothers fueled more than $2 billion in additional sales volume and a 28% market share increase across Southern California and Hawaii.

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