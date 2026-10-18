Chief Financial Officer

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire

Laurie Peterson serves as chief financial officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire, a $12-million youth mentoring nonprofit where she has dedicated more than 15 years of passionate leadership and service. A Certified Public Accountant with over 35 years of experience across public accounting, private industry and the nonprofit sector, she oversees the organization’s financial operations, risk management, insurance and compliance functions. Her expertise includes budgeting and forecasting, cash flow management, audits and tax compliance, financial reporting, investment oversight and contract negotiations.

Throughout her career, Peterson has built a reputation for strategic financial leadership and operational excellence. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from UCLA and began her career in public accounting at Arthur Young in Downtown Los Angeles, where she gained valuable SEC compliance and reporting experience. She later spent more than two decades in private industry accounting and management before bringing her expertise to the nonprofit sector.

Among her many accomplishments, Peterson played a key leadership role in the successful purchase of the organization’s headquarters in 2014 through the use of New Market Tax Credits, helping Big Brothers Big Sisters save more than $3 million. Under her financial stewardship, the organization’s consolidated net assets have grown significantly, from $2.3 million in 2011 to more than $27 million today, strengthening its ability to serve youth and families across the region.

In recognition of her impact, she was honored by the Orange County Business Journal as the 2015 CFO of the Year in the nonprofit category. Peterson’s long tenure and steady financial guidance have played a central role in the organization’s growth and stability, allowing Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire to expand its reach and deepen its impact on young people throughout the region. Her combination of technical accounting expertise and mission-driven commitment continues to guide the organization’s financial strategy and long-term sustainability.

