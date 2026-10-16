President & CEO

South County Outreach

President/CEO

LaVal Brewer is the president and chief executive officer of South County Outreach, the Orange County nonprofit confronting hunger, homelessness and financial hardship. He arrived in 2020 and grew the organization’s reach from roughly 5,500 residents to more than 8,000 annually, converting a pandemic crisis-response agency into a data-driven operation built for long-term solutions. Brewer expanded pantry operations, lifted fresh produce distribution 33% and doubled pantry staffing while installing a grocery-style client-choice model. He scaled rental and utility assistance that kept hundreds of households from eviction and deepened partnerships with more than 300 businesses, schools and faith communities. He brings more than 32 years of community service, including more than two decades with the YMCA. Under Brewer’s tenure, South County Outreach eliminated operating debt and built nearly six months of reserves.

