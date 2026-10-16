Founder & Wealth Advisor

Blue Sands Wealth

As the founder and wealth advisor of Blue Sands Wealth, Letitia Berbaum has built the firm around clients the industry often overlooks: women pursuing financial independence, widows, families and business owners planning exits. She structures each relationship around personal goals rather than product placement, connecting long-term objectives to concrete steps. Berbaum opened a second office in Sun Valley, Idaho this year, extending what began as a community practice into a firm with national reach. She has presented at the RIA Edge Conference in Los Angeles and appeared at Portfolio Summits and the Family Office Club, pressing the industry toward more inclusive practices. She is a founding member of the Women Rising Leadership Academy, and Blue Sands Wealth sponsored the inaugural Power Within Luncheon for Working Wardrobes this year.