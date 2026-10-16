Co-Founder & CEO

SmartFinancial

Founder

Lev Barinskiy is the co-founder and chief executive officer of SmartFinancial, the Newport Beach digital insurance marketplace connecting in-market consumers with agents and carriers through a proprietary real-time bidding platform. He immigrated to the United States from Uzbekistan at 13 and has built a career spanning over 25 years in the insurance industry, beginning as a top-selling insurance agent. Barinskiy co-founded InsuranceAgents.com, growing it into a leading comparison site before its acquisition in 2012, then launched SmartFinancial with Nate Kropp that same year. His earlier ventures include Cyber Technology, LLC, an internet security startup, and a stint as president of Insurance Consultants LLC. He advises and invests in multiple insurtech companies, lending capital and operating experience to founders across the sector.