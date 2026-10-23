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Ligaya Lange

Reyna Ligaya Lange

Founder and CEO
Ligaya Wellness

As both the founder and CEO of Ligaya Wellness, Ligaya Lange advises organizations on employee well-being and workplace mental health, designing customized programs built around the specific demands of each workplace. She built that practice after 15 years in corporate roles at Twentieth Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company and a Big Four consulting firm, changing course in 2023. Lange previously served as director of corporate outreach at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County, where she led the StigmaFree Workplace Program and partnered with employers to equip managers and staff to discuss mental health openly and put preventative strategies in place before burnout escalates. She hosts Let’s Get Mental, a podcast focused on education and reducing stigma, and holds certification as a Peer Support Specialist.

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