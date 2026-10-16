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Lina Lumme

Photo of Lina Lumme

Chief Executive Officer
The Youth Center

Lina Lumme is the chief executive officer at The Youth Center, the Orange County nonprofit serving children and families since 1952. She came to the mission through her own experience, arriving in the United States in 2003 and finding herself homeless, eight-and-a-half months pregnant and calling 911 with nowhere safe to go. Lumme eliminated participation fees for the After School Academy, returning middle school mentorship and academic support to a completely free model. She also launched high-frequency tutoring, Level Up leadership development, Anatomy Adventure STEM education and Girls in STEM while overseeing growth of the organization’s permanent facility. Her honors include California Woman of the Year and the United States Congressional President’s Award. The organization now serves more than 3,500 youth annually.

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