Tressler LLP

Managing Partner

President or CEO

As the managing partner of Tressler LLP’s Orange County office, Linda Bondi Morrison has spent nearly three decades shaping both the firm’s success and the legal careers of those she mentors. Since launching Tressler’s insurance law practice in California in 2001, she has grown the Orange County office into the firm’s second largest nationwide and recently led its expansion into a new, state-of-the-art space to accommodate continued growth. Morrison is widely recognized for her litigation success across California and the U.S., particularly in insurance law, and has earned national accolades for her performance. Beyond her legal practice, she is deeply invested in community and professional service, mentoring young attorneys and serving on numerous nonprofit and industry boards. These include Insuring the Children and the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation, as well as advisory roles with the UC Irvine School of Law. She currently sits on the Law360 Insurance Authority General Liability Editorial Advisory Board, reinforcing her leadership in the field.