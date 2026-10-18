Global General Counsel

Allied Universal

Loretta Cecil serves as Allied Universal’s global general counsel, providing strategic legal guidance and overseeing the company’s global legal function. She has more than 40 years of experience as an executive and legal professional, most recently as executive vice president and general counsel for Change Healthcare Inc., one of the world’s largest healthcare IT companies, where she led all legal and compliance support for its successful 2019 initial public offering. The company was acquired by UnitedHealth Group in October 2022 in a landmark $13-billion transaction following successful litigation against the U.S. Department of Justice.

At Allied Universal, Cecil oversees legal services across more than 100 countries, providing legal support to the CEO and board of directors while ensuring compliance and governance. She collaborates with executive leadership to navigate complex legal challenges, mitigate risks and develop legal strategies that support business objectives. She also serves on the board of directors of Envision Healthcare.

She spent more than a decade at McKesson Corporation, serving as senior vice president in governance relations, public affairs and general counsel for the technology solutions business unit. Prior to that, Cecil was law vice president, chief counsel and ethics and compliance officer for NCR Corporation, where she led NCR’s acquisition of the technology now used in its self-service airport check-in kiosks. Earlier in her career, she served as general attorney for AT&T Corp.

Cecil is the recipient of the Corporate Counsel’s Women, Power and Influence Lifetime Achievement Award and a two-time finalist for the Financial Times Innovative Lawyers Awards. She has won 13 national awards for excellence in compliance training, and her governance and board work has been nominated for shareholder engagement recognitions by the New York Stock Exchange and the Corporate Secretaries of America. In 2021, she led a team named Corporate Secretary’s Best Compliance and Ethics Program, Corporate Counsel’s Compliance Department of the Year and a Value Champion by the Association of Corporate Counsel.