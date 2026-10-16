Lorry Leigh Belhumeur, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Western Youth Services

As the chief executive officer of Western Youth Services, Dr. Lorry Leigh Belhumeur has spent more than 20 years building one of Orange County’s premier nonprofit behavioral health organizations. A licensed psychologist, she has expanded the organization’s reach to more than 250,000 children, youth, families and community members through direct services, prevention programs, education and collaborative partnerships. Belhumeur became an early champion of Adverse Childhood Experiences research, pushing schools, healthcare providers and local leaders to prevent trauma rather than treat it after the fact. She built the RESET Toolbox with community agencies during the pandemic and wrote the award-winning book Mastering Resilience: Transforming into Your Purpose, which became the foundation for the Super Resilient Youth curriculum now delivered in schools and youth-serving organizations.