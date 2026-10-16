Chief Executive Officer

Girls Inc. of Orange County

From approximately 1,500 girls served annually to more than 9,200, Lucy Santana is the chief executive officer at Girls Inc. of Orange County. Since taking the role in 2001, she has built one of the largest and most impactful Girls Inc. affiliates in the nation, with research-based programming spanning STEM, leadership development, mental health, financial literacy and college and career readiness. Santana co-created Project Accelerate, a workforce development initiative backed by Melinda French Gates’ Equality Can’t Wait Challenge and Pivotal Ventures that grew from 25 participants into a pipeline of paid internships and mentorship for college-aged women in underrepresented industries. Her College Bound/Grad Lab program holds a 100% college-going rate. She was inducted into the Santa Ana College Alumni Hall of Fame in 2025.