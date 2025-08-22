Building Skills Partnership

Executive Director

Luis Sandoval is the executive director of Building Skills Partnership (BSP), where he leads statewide efforts to expand access to education, career advancement and leadership development for California’s property service workers and their families. With nearly two decades of experience and a personal history rooted in immigrant labor, he brings both strategic vision and lived insight to his role. Under his leadership, BSP now operates across major metropolitan regions including Los Angeles, San Jose, Oakland and San Diego, reaching thousands of low-wage workers – 61% of whom are immigrants – with culturally responsive workforce development programs. Sandoval’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding BSP through organizational transitions, deepening its community partnerships and strengthening its policy voice on immigrant integration and economic justice. He has been recognized nationally, including as a speaker at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative and as a UnidosUS award recipient and continues to serve as a co-founder of the California Advocacy Network for Aging Latinos and the AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition.

