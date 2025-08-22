Change Lending

CEO & CFO

Madison Simm is the CEO and CFO of Change Lending, a company certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide customized home loans. He brings over 25 years of financial services leadership to the firm’s mission of serving a diverse range of traditional and non-traditional homeowners. Prior to his current role, Simm was president of the real estate division at Texas Capital Bank, a $30-billion regional bank. He also served as chief financial officer for Pacific Union Financial, a top 20 national mortgage originator. His extensive background includes senior leadership positions at major financial institutions, including Wells Fargo and Lehman Brothers.

