Chief Information Officer

Hyundai Motor North America

Manish Mehrotra is the chief information officer at Hyundai Motor North America, reporting to president and CEO Randy Parker. His organization oversees the IT divisions of every subsidiary in Hyundai’s North American operation, sharpening governance across IT strategy, planning and information security. Mehrotra reached the post after serving as vice president of digital business planning and connected operations and, earlier, as executive director of the same group. He joined Hyundai in 2012 and has since covered customer management, marketing’s owner website and enterprise architecture. He precedes that with seven years at Mitsubishi Motors North America and a 1992 start in financial services, where he mastered American Express’s global settlement system. Mehrotra earned his MBA with honors from UCLA Anderson, joining an EMBA honor society reserved for the top 15% of his class.