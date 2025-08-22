BGA

Founder & President

Marc Blythe is the founder and president of Blythe Global Advisors (BGA), a Southern California-based consulting firm specializing in accounting, tax and financial reporting advisory services. With over 35 years of experience, he has advised public and private companies across industries, including technology, real estate, healthcare and manufacturing. He began his career at Ernst & Young, where he advanced to audit partner and led quality control and global audit implementation for the firm’s Southern California offices. At BGA, Blythe provides high-level expertise in SEC filings, IPO readiness, ASC 740 tax provisions and SOX compliance. His team has supported IPO preparation, tax structuring and audit readiness for clients ranging from medical device startups to software and real estate firms. A thought leader and frequent Forbes contributor, he is a board member and past president of OCIMA and active in FINACA, AICPA and CalCPA. Blythe also supports United Way, Rylie’s Angels and the PADRE Foundation, advocating for children with Type 1 diabetes.