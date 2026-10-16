Corporate Vice President, General Counsel

Edwards Lifesciences

Corporate Vice President and General Counsel at Edwards Lifesciences Mark Peterson took the post in April 2025, bringing command of corporate governance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, litigation and risk management. He arrived from O’Melveny & Myers LLP, where he was a partner specializing in corporate law, capital raising and strategic transactions. Peterson has served as general counsel for public and private companies including Conexant Systems, Targus Group International and Meade Instruments, where he also ran international operations as senior vice president and managing director. He chairs the USA Volleyball Foundation Board and sits on the board of South Coast Repertory Theatre. He also lectures at UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business. Peterson brings more than 30 years of legal experience to the role.