Boys & Girls Clubs of Garden Grove

Chief Executive Officer

Mark Surmanian serves as the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Garden Grove, where he leads one of the largest Boys & Girls Clubs in the nation. A former Club Kid turned nonprofit executive, he has dedicated the past 18 years to advancing youth development and community-based programming throughout Garden Grove. Since becoming CEO in 2016, Surmanian has overseen record growth across every major operational metric, including reaching $24 million in revenue, expanding the workforce to 658 members and growing youth membership to over 13,600. The organization now serves more than 6,000 youth daily across 67 sites spanning seven communities. In addition to his role at BGCGG, he is an active leader within the Boys & Girls Club movement and the broader Garden Grove community, holding key roles with the California Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, the Garden Grove Host Lions Club and the Chief’s Advisory Council for the Garden Grove Police Department.

