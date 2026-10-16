Co-Founder & COO

Anduril Industries, Inc.

Founder

As the co-founder and chief operating officer of Anduril Industries, Matt Grimm oversees all global business operations at the defense technology company, spanning procurement, manufacturing, supply chain, facilities, security, people management and finance. He came to the role from Mithril Capital Management, where he invested in growth-stage companies as a principal. Grimm was an early hire at Palantir before that, working in operational and technical roles and deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan to equip U.S. forces in the field. Earlier, he advised the Defense Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Navy as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton. That defense technology track began at Cornell University, where he co-founded the school’s autonomous vehicle entry in the DARPA Grand Challenge and Urban Challenge with future Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf.

