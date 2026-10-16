CEO & Co-Managing Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

Matthew D. Easton is the chief executive officer and co-managing partner of Easton & Easton, LLP, the Costa Mesa personal injury and product liability firm. Since taking leadership in 2019, he has grown the practice to 11 attorneys and 39 employees across offices in Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach and Las Vegas, opening the Laguna Beach location in 2025. Easton secured a $26-million recovery in 2023, the top personal injury settlement in Los Angeles County, then a $22.5-million settlement in 2025 for a cyclist struck by a minimally insured driver. He is a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a distinction held by less than 1% of U.S. attorneys. His $32-million recovery for a 71-year-old cyclist was California’s largest bicycle accident settlement of 2024.