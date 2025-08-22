Forge

CEO & Founder

Matthew Givot is the CEO and founder of Forge, where he channels over 25 years of entrepreneurial experience into building an environment that empowers individuals to reach their fullest potential. With a philosophy rooted in discipline, resilience and personal growth, he views every setback as a recalibration point rather than a failure. Givot launched Forge with a mission to foster purpose-driven work, assembling a team and culture that thrives on curiosity, autonomy and continuous improvement. He is known for seeking out the challenges others avoid – tackling complex problems that lack easy answers and encouraging innovation through executional focus. His leadership style blends humility with conviction, maintaining clarity of vision even in the face of skepticism. Givot’s commitment to creating fulfilling careers extends beyond business metrics; he personally interviews every new hire to ensure each individual feels seen, heard and aligned with Forge’s long-term mission.

