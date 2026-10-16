Founder, Co-Head, Senior Managing Principal

SRS Real Estate Partners, Capital Markets

Founder, Senior Managing Principal and Co-Head of SRS Real Estate Partners’ Newport Beach Capital Markets team, Matthew Mousavi has recruited 75 investment professionals across more than 29 national offices. He launched the group with co-head Patrick Luther in 2016 and built it into a top three national net lease team, setting strategic direction while hiring and managing every broker. The team closed 2025 at $3.5 billion in transaction revenue, a 40% year-over-year increase and its best year since founding. SRS has sold 45% of all Wawa sites nationally and 53% of new Circle K locations since 2024. Mousavi sits on the SRS Board of Directors and mentors foreign and first-generation graduate students facing career barriers in commercial real estate. His personal track record exceeds $12 billion in transaction volume.