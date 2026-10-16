Matthew Raymond Silver

Managing Partner

The Civica Law Group, APC

Founding Managing Partner of Irvine-based Civica Law Group Matthew R. Silver ranks among California’s leading code enforcement attorneys. His practice spans substandard housing, land use and planning, permits and entitlements, building and safety, nuisance abatement and receiverships for public agency clients. Silver was among the first code enforcement attorneys in the state to become a Certified Code Enforcement Officer. He authored or contributed to four California bills, including Senate Bill 296, which added officer safety standards to Penal Code 829.7. He trains public agency professionals through TruCode® Academy and has served more than a decade as second vice president of the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers, representing approximately 2,000 professionals statewide. Silver holds a Heroism award for rescuing a person from a submerged vehicle.