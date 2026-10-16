Advertisement

Matthew Raymond Silver

Photo of Matthew Raymond Silver

Managing Partner
The Civica Law Group, APC

Founding Managing Partner of Irvine-based Civica Law Group Matthew R. Silver ranks among California’s leading code enforcement attorneys. His practice spans substandard housing, land use and planning, permits and entitlements, building and safety, nuisance abatement and receiverships for public agency clients. Silver was among the first code enforcement attorneys in the state to become a Certified Code Enforcement Officer. He authored or contributed to four California bills, including Senate Bill 296, which added officer safety standards to Penal Code 829.7. He trains public agency professionals through TruCode® Academy and has served more than a decade as second vice president of the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers, representing approximately 2,000 professionals statewide. Silver holds a Heroism award for rescuing a person from a submerged vehicle.

More from Business

a collage of the LA:ON opening celebration

Special Supplements

Paid Program

LA:ON – Celebrating Korean Culture in Los Angeles

Withum-supplied stock photo

AI & Tech

Paid Program

Leading Through Change: Turning Technology Investments into Business Value

HKS Expands Western Leadership Team

Healthcare & Science

HKS Expands Western Health Practice Leadership with Arthur Brito and Wael Batal

Xsolla announces Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns between payment providers and video game developers

AI & Tech

Xsolla Launches Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns for Payment Providers

Los Angeles, California: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wilshire Blvd and La Cinega Blvd

Banking & Finance

The RMR Group Secures $272M Refinancing for Cedars-Sinai Medical Offices

Yris Palmer

Body Health

Yris Palmer’s siiiba Aims to Make Hygiene and Puberty Talks Less Awkward for Kids and Parents

City National Bank reopens Palisades Village branch

Goods & Retail

City National Bank Reopens its Palisades Village Branch After 2025 Wildfires

Hawke Media acquires Rocket55 to expand Midwest operations

Banking & Finance

Hawke Media Acquires Rocket55 to Expand Midwest Operations

Cityscape aerial view of Santa Monica Blvd and Century City towers in Los Angeles, California

Commercial Real Estate

Anderson Real Estate Secures $550M Refinancing for Century City Towers

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Protein Soda Brand PRODA

Goods & Retail

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join PRODA

Fireside chat for tech day

TECH DAY

Scaling Hard Tech: Key Takeaways on AI and Aerospace-Defense from LA Times Studios Tech Day

Kourtney Kardashian Barker & Simon Huck, Lemme

Entertainment Business

How Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck Are Building Lemme’s Next Chapter

The Latest Deals

Advertisement