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Matthew Walsh

Photo of Matthew Walsh

Founder & CEO
TrophySmack

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TrophySmack Matthew Walsh has turned custom trophy and recognition products into a category-defining business in experiential and collectible awards. He helped establish licensing partnerships with Hasbro covering Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, alongside deals with MLB, the NFLPA, ESPN and Yahoo! Sports. A TrophySmack appearance on Shark Tank drew the attention of Mark Cuban and accelerated the company’s growth trajectory. Walsh came out of freight brokerage, where he rose to top salesperson before joining a customer’s new venture and helping scale it from zero to $20 million in revenue in 18 months, a run that ended in acquisition by Echo Global Logistics. He serves on the board of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals Southern California Roundtable.

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