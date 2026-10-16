Founder & CEO

Tiyya Foundation

As the founder and CEO of Tiyya Foundation, Meymuna Hussein-Cattan has spent more than a decade building pathways to economic opportunity for refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants and displaced Indigenous communities across Orange County and Los Angeles. Born in an Ethiopian refugee camp and resettled in the United States at age three, she grew the organization from a grassroots effort into a nonprofit delivering family services, workforce training and job placement. Hussein-Cattan also founded Flavors from Afar, a refugee-led restaurant, catering company and cultural hub that employs immigrant chefs while training participants toward Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations permits. Her work has drawn support from the Taco Bell Foundation, NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants and PIMCO, and earned her recognition as a CNN Hero. In 2024, Tiyya served 226 families and 716 individuals.