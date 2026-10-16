Chief Financial Officer

Ambry Genetics Corporation

Michael Martinson is the chief financial officer of Ambry Genetics Corporation, where he oversees the company’s finances and accounting. He previously served as financial controller at Ambry Genetics before stepping into his current role, building on his experience within the organization over many years. Prior to joining Ambry, Martinson worked at Squar Milner LLP as a senior auditor with a focus in life sciences, gaining valuable expertise in that industry. He earned his BA in business administration-accounting from California State University, Fullerton, College of Business and Economics, laying the foundation for his career in finance. Outside of work, he and his wife Pam enjoy outdoor activities and raising their two children together as a close family in their community.