Chief Operating Officer

JustFoodForDogs

As the chief operating officer at JustFoodForDogs, Michael Murray drives operational excellence and strategic growth across supply chain development, cross-functional teams and business process improvement. He joined in 2023 after roughly seven years running operations for sub-$1-billion businesses in private equity-backed environments. That work followed a partnership at McKinsey & Company, where he advised on the operating problems he now solves from inside. Murray then served as chief operating officer at Ferrara Candy Company, taking direct ownership of manufacturing and supply chain at a national scale. The combination gives him a consultant’s diagnostic range paired with an operator’s execution discipline. He brings more than 20 years in operations, manufacturing and supply chain management, sharpened by an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.