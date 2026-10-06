Advertisement

Michael Rash

Photo of Michael Rash

Founder & CEO
MCDA CCG, Inc.

Founder and CEO of MCDA CCG, Inc. Michael Rash has built the firm he launched in 2007 into a nationally recognized consulting and advisory organization. His clients span manufacturing, aerospace, warehousing, logistics, construction, hospitality and professional services across California and the United States. Rash leads strategic restructuring engagements, implements financial controls and forecasting systems, modernizes accounting operations and supports merger and acquisition analysis. He has guided large-scale warehouse and conveyor installation companies through operational scaling and profitability improvement tied to nationwide projects and builds executive-level financial reporting systems for rapid-growth clients. He mentors young professionals through MCDA CCG, backing students pursuing careers in digital media, business, athletics and the arts. Rash brings more than two decades in operations, finance and business advisory.

More from Business

Universal Music Group appoints Libby Bush as President, Global Brands and Commercial Partnerships

Entertainment Business

Universal Music Group Appoints Libby Bush as Global Brands President

Stand8 logo

Entertainment Business

Stand8 Launches Evoc8: A New Game Co-Development Studio

Commander AI mobile app

AI & Tech

CommanderAI Launches Mobile Sales App for the Waste Industry

Miranda Lambert interview images

Entertainment Business

Miranda Lambert On How ‘Three Chords and the Truth’ Built a Country Empire

Peninsula Marketplace in Huntington Beach, CA

Orange County

Westwood Financial Acquires Peninsula Marketplace in Huntington Beach

Sangoma logo

Banking & Finance

BRC Group Holdings Agrees to Acquire Sangoma Technologies for $204 Million

Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein Expands Global Role as Avex Acquires S10 Entertainment

Entertainment Business

Avex Acquires 85% of S10 Entertainment in Major Global Expansion

Banc of California officially opens new Downtown Los Angeles office

Banking & Finance

Banc of California Officially Opens New Downtown Los Angeles Office

Desert Doghouse

Entertainment Business

How Desert Doghouse Became the Ultimate Joshua Tree Escape for Creatives & Brands

A press conference at the WTW Miami trade show.

Goods & Retail

WTE Miami Announces Panel Topics and Featured Speakers for 4th Annual Global Travel Trade Show and Summit

View of downtown Ventura and the Pacific Coast from Grant Park

Commercial Real Estate

PRCP and Conversant Form Joint Venture to Acquire Pacific View Mall in Ventura

CIM Group completes 2535 Alsace, a 47-unit apartment community in Los Angeles

Commercial Real Estate

CIM Group Completes 2535 Alsace Apartment Community in West Adams

The Latest Deals

Advertisement