Founder & CEO

MCDA CCG, Inc.

Founder and CEO of MCDA CCG, Inc. Michael Rash has built the firm he launched in 2007 into a nationally recognized consulting and advisory organization. His clients span manufacturing, aerospace, warehousing, logistics, construction, hospitality and professional services across California and the United States. Rash leads strategic restructuring engagements, implements financial controls and forecasting systems, modernizes accounting operations and supports merger and acquisition analysis. He has guided large-scale warehouse and conveyor installation companies through operational scaling and profitability improvement tied to nationwide projects and builds executive-level financial reporting systems for rapid-growth clients. He mentors young professionals through MCDA CCG, backing students pursuing careers in digital media, business, athletics and the arts. Rash brings more than two decades in operations, finance and business advisory.