Managing Partner

Murtaugh LLP

Michelle Generaux is a Managing Partner at Murtaugh LLP, an Irvine boutique business and litigation firm ranked among California’s foremost legal advisors to architecture and engineering companies. Across nearly three decades, she has concentrated on mergers and acquisitions, private equity sales and internal ownership succession for design professional firms.

Generaux recently represented an architectural firm of more than 750 employees in acquiring design service assets from a publicly traded international real estate company and served as lead counsel on the sale of a California infrastructure contractor to a private equity buyer. She also acts as outside general counsel to multiple A/E firms, negotiating contracts with Fortune 500 counterparties. Beyond the firm, she founded Notre Dame Professionals of Orange County, a network she has grown past 140 members.