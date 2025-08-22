Ambry Genetics Corporation

General Counsel

Michelle Stover Smith serves as general counsel and secretary of Ambry Genetics Corporation, where she oversees all legal, governance and compliance matters and leads a growing eight-person legal team. Since joining Ambry in 2016, she has guided the company through two major acquisitions – including its $600-million sale to Tempus AI, Inc. in 2025 – and played a pivotal role in structuring its strategic transactions, intellectual property initiatives and regulatory compliance functions. Smith was also instrumental in Ambry’s acquisition of GenomeSmart and its COVID-19 testing response, including a public health partnership with the Orange County Health Care Agency. She led the reorganization of Ambry’s legal department into four specialized units to improve efficiency and oversaw the legal transition of a $100-million REALM IDx subsidiary divestiture without business disruption. Most recently, Smith helped enable a rare disease genome sequencing collaboration with PacBio and UCI.

