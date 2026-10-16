Chief Impact Officer (COO)

Jamboree Housing Corporation

Chief Impact Officer at Jamboree Housing Corporation Natalie Reider oversees community impact, asset management and philanthropy for the affordable housing developer. She joined in 2015 and converted resident services from a supportive function into a strategic driver of housing stability. Reider leads the organization’s CalAIM initiative, launched in 2024, integrating housing and healthcare for residents facing chronic homelessness and complex health challenges. She built community collaboratives that place healthcare providers, educators and behavioral health specialists inside housing communities, including the hub at Finamore Place in Anaheim anchored by St. Jude Neighborhood Health Center, Orange County Head Start and Child Guidance Center. Her philanthropic work has helped secure millions for veteran housing and youth mental health. UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation documented the CalAIM model in a published case study.