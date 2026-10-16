Chief Marketing Officer

Sequel Brands

Chief Marketing Officer

Nate Chang is the chief marketing officer of Sequel Brands, directing brand strategy and integrated marketing across a portfolio spanning Pilates Addiction, iFlex Stretch Studios, BODY20 and BEEM Light Sauna. He came to the franchisor with nearly two decades in franchise marketing, having started in food and beverage with Del Taco and Rita’s Italian Ice before moving into fitness at UFC GYM. That shift led to senior roles at CycleBar and YogaSix, where Chang paired brand storytelling with scalable franchise systems. He has since built Sequel’s marketing infrastructure, including centralized technology, data-driven attribution and turnkey support that lets franchisees compete locally. His rebrand of YogaSix grew the concept from 12 locations to more than 200 studios in under five years, making it the largest yoga franchise in the world.

