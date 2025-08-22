UST

Chief Technology Officer

Niranjan Ramsunder is the chief technology officer for UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company. With 39 years of industry experience, including 19 years at UST, he is instrumental in helping clients transform into data-driven organizations. Ramsunder guides large enterprises in implementing effective business solutions, from data ingestion to advanced analytics. His work helps clients leverage cutting-edge big data engineering and analytics while ensuring robust data governance, security and stewardship. In his role, he is also responsible for the success of key UST portfolio companies that provide specialized competencies. Ramsunder’s experience spans numerous industry verticals and geographies. He holds a postgraduate diploma in operations research and systems from the Indian Institute of Management and is a graduate of the Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.

