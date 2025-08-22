The Buddy Group

Chief Executive Officer

As founder and chief executive officer of The Buddy Group, Pete Deutschman leads a creative technology agency dedicated to helping brands grow through innovation, data and storytelling. With more than 25 years in the industry, he has championed product launches across mobile, audio, connected TV and more – guiding over 200 campaigns for clients such as Microsoft, Yamaha, Edwards Lifesciences and ShopGoodwill.com. Prior to founding The Buddy Group, he served as chief innovation officer at Michaels during its transition from Bain Capital to Apollo, spearheading the launch of MakerPlace, the company’s answer to Etsy. Deutschman’s early career included roles at KIKFM, VPI and Broadway theater, where he developed pioneering digital experiences for icons like Harry Potter, McDonald’s and Kenneth Cole. He sits on the boards of AMAZE (NYSE: AMZE) and Project Hope Alliance, and actively advises tech startups and nonprofits alike. He also supports ShopGoodwill.com’s digital roadmap, helping modernize one of the country’s most impactful resale platforms.

