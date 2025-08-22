MobileX

Founder & CEO

As founder and CEO of MobileX, Peter Adderton has spent over two decades challenging conventions in the wireless industry, launching transformative companies such as Boost Mobile, Amp’d Mobile and Digital Turbine. With MobileX, he is redefining how consumers interact with mobile service by offering AI-powered, usage-based plans that eliminate waste and maximize affordability. Since launching in early 2023, MobileX has grown rapidly, with availability in 3,700 Walmart stores and a growing independent dealer network. Adderton has driven key innovations like the Unlimited 10 plan for $14.88/month and partnerships such as ethikaX, blending lifestyle branding with mobile connectivity. He has also aligned MobileX with high-profile action sports and motorsports events, strengthening its identity as a youth-forward, performance-driven brand. A vocal consumer advocate, he supports FCC initiatives for unlocking devices and speaks out on issues like digital wellness in schools. Adderton currently serves on the boards of Boost Mobile USA and Boost Mobile Australia, continuing to influence the mobile landscape.

