Sovereign Healthcare

Vice President, Finance & Accounting

Peter Hernandez is the vice president of finance & accounting at Sovereign Healthcare, where he brings nearly three decades of experience in strategic financial leadership, operational oversight and team development. A CPA and Big 4 alumnus, he is known for his hands-on approach to budgeting, forecasting, treasury, compliance and risk management while also contributing to HR, IT and operations. Hernandez has consistently improved organizational performance through process innovation and cost control, including generating $500K in annual shipping savings and driving 15% revenue and 20% profit growth during a North America startup expansion. He leads with integrity, promotes a mentoring culture and embraces adaptability in the evolving CFO role. His mission is grounded in delivering measurable value while fostering collaboration and leadership across all business functions. At Sovereign, Hernandez applies this philosophy to strengthen financial infrastructure and align teams with broader corporate objectives, helping position the company for long-term scalability and operational excellence.