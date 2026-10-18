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Pooja Bhalla

Photo of Loretta Cecil

Chief Executive Officer
Illumination Health + Home

Since becoming chief executive officer of Illumination Health + Home in 2023, Dr. Pooja Bhalla has advanced the organization’s mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness by expanding access to healthcare and housing for underserved Orange County communities. As a Doctor of Nursing Practice and mission-driven healthcare leader, she has led several key initiatives over the past two years that demonstrate visionary leadership and disciplined execution.

Bhalla spearheaded the launch of the nation’s first recuperative care facility dedicated to children from families experiencing homelessness, establishing a national model in community healthcare. Developed with CalOptima Health and opened in October 2024, the Children and Families Recuperative Care Center in Santa Ana provides 24/7 medical oversight for recovering children and comprehensive health and housing services for families. She is also leading the development of the Richard Lehn Intergenerational Campus in Santa Ana, which will support seniors and young families with affordable housing and embedded services.

Bhalla also partnered with the Shah Happiness Foundation to open Illumination Health + Home’s fifth family emergency shelter, the Shah Happiness Family Emergency Home in Lake Forest, in early 2024, combining safe housing with health screenings, medical access, parenting education, employment readiness and intensive housing navigation.

Beyond project development, she has strengthened the organization’s financial sustainability, broadened cross-sector partnerships and engaged legislators to advance policies expanding access to healthcare and housing. She convenes stakeholders throughout Orange County and serves in advisory and board roles at regional and national levels.

Bhalla joined Illumination Health + Home in 2017 as the chief operating officer and advanced through executive leadership roles before being appointed CEO. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Simmons College, completed Nurse Practitioner training at Northeastern University, holds a Doctorate in Nursing Administration from Northeastern University and is a graduate of the UCLA Johnson & Johnson Health Care Executive Program. She previously served as chief operating officer at Boston Health Care for the Homeless.

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