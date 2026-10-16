Chief Information Officer

Rand Technology

As the chief information officer of Rand Technology, Prashant Urkudey leads the company’s technology team, executing balanced roadmaps across ERP and EDI systems, e-commerce, cloud computing and network systems, infrastructure scalability and cybersecurity. He built that range across consumer product goods, market research, home audio and electronics. Urkudey previously steered global IT operations for a leading consumer goods company, managing every application and supporting system behind a growing and demanding business. He then served as vice president of IT at a premier home audio firm, guiding technical strategy through the expansion of its global business. He applies that combination of technical depth and business judgment at Rand, driving innovation with heavy emphasis on teamwork, digital strategy and change management. Urkudey brings more than 27 years of technology leadership to the role.