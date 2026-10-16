Chief People Officer

Rivian

Head of Human Resources

R. Scott Griffin is the chief people officer at Rivian, leading the electric vehicle maker’s people and culture function. His team designs and runs the programs that attract, develop, reward and retain talent across the company. Griffin builds those programs to accelerate the capability and performance of employees, leaders and teams while aligning the workforce against Rivian’s most critical objectives. He joined in early 2020 following 25 years across public and private companies, where he specialized in building high-performance cultures that sustain a competitive talent advantage. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in communication from the University of Oklahoma. Griffin later added a master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Alabama, formal grounding for the culture work that has defined his career.

