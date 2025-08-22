FlavorCloud

CMO

Rachel Stam Trindade serves as the chief marketing officer at FlavorCloud, where she oversees marketing and design for the company’s innovative cross-border logistics platform. With more than 20 years of experience across marketing, product and operations – and over 15 years in the logistics industry – she has consistently driven scalable growth for high-performing organizations. Since joining FlavorCloud, Trindade has helped generate seven figures in pipeline revenue, doubled web traffic and launched the industry’s first State of Cross Border report. Prior to this role, she served as CMO at Extensiv, where she tripled ARR in under five years, and held global marketing leadership positions at Teletrac Navman and HireRight. She began her career at PFSweb, where she supported third-party logistics and customer success operations. Recognized with back-to-back Women in Supply Chain awards and named California’s Most Visionary Technology CMO, Trindade brings a forward-thinking, people-centered approach to every stage of brand and business growth.

