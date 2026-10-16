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Rachelle Cracchiolo

Rachelle Cracchiolo

Founder & CEO

Teacher Created Materials

Rachelle Cracchiolo is the founder and chief executive officer of Teacher Created Materials, the educational publisher she launched in 1977 as an elementary school teacher who saw a need for more practical classroom resources. What began as a garage startup run by a single mother now reaches educators, students and families in all 50 states and more than 89 countries. Cracchiolo has extended that reach through partnerships with Newbery Medal-winning author Kwame Alexander, culturally responsive teaching expert Dr. Sharroky Hollie and institutions including the Smithsonian and iCivics. She channels the same commitment into philanthropy, endowing the Rachelle Cracchiolo Award for Exceptional Curriculum Development at California State University, Fullerton and serving on its Philanthropic Foundation Board of Governors. She has been inducted into the Educational Publishing Hall of Fame.

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