Treasure Data

Chief Product Officer

Rafael Flores is chief product officer at Treasure Data, where he leads global product strategy and innovation, advancing the company’s transformation into an AI-first enterprise platform. A seasoned technology executive with over 15 years in SaaS, data and AI, he has held pivotal roles at companies including Meltwater, Datanyze, ARM Holdings and 6sense, where he scaled predictive and generative AI offerings. Since rejoining Treasure Data, Flores has launched AI Agent Foundry and Engage Studio, solutions that have driven measurable revenue growth and earned major wins with clients like KFC Japan and Softbank Group. He is also known for championing ethical AI practices, building collaborative cross-functional teams and driving privacy-first innovation for Global 2000 customers. Beyond the tech sector, he mentors underrepresented youth in STEM and advocates for epilepsy awareness by sharing his personal health journey. Flores’ leadership has helped shape Orange County’s tech ecosystem and strengthened Treasure Data’s reputation as a trusted enterprise partner in data-driven AI.

