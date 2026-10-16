SVP & Vice Chancellor, Human Resources

UC Irvine / UCI Health

Head of Human Resources

Named a Becker’s Hospital Review CHRO to Know in 2025 and 2026, Ramona Agrela is the senior vice president and chief human resources officer at UCI Health and vice chancellor of human resources at UC Irvine. She sets people strategy across both institutions, covering talent acquisition, workforce planning, total rewards, onboarding and organizational culture. In 2024, Agrela led one of the most ambitious workforce integrations in higher education and health care, onboarding 4,300 employees after the acquisition of four hospitals and rebuilt the talent acquisition model as UCI Health grew from one hospital to six. A SHRM-SCP and certified compensation professional, she has climbed through roles including associate chancellor and chief of staff and the Orange County Business Journal recognized her as a Distinguished Leader in 2023.

